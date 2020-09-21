CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's main story will actually be slightly shorter than their previous The Witcher 3 following "a lot of complaints" from players that The Witcher 3's story was a little too long.

The information comes from Patrick K Mills, senior quest designer on the game, who was speaking on the Night City Wire Post Show (clipped by Saucycarpdog on Resetera and spotted by IGN) while answering a question about the game's length in the main campaign compared to a completionist run.

He said that "We do know that the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, because we got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3's main story just being too long," Mills said. "And looking at the metrics you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game, really far, but never made it to the end. We want you to see the whole story, so we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do."

He certainly seems right about that second point, as the developer has previously said there'll be "three times as many ways to solve a quest" as with The Witcher 3. Meanwhile, the latest episode of developer CD Projekt Red's broadcast showcased both the rain soaked streets of Night City and the surrounding areas as well as the gangs that inhabit it. You can check out those videos, as well as the Night City broadcast in full below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19 with Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to follow next year.