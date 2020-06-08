Cyberpunk 2077 will offer the player three times as many ways to solve a quest as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This tidbit comes from a number of podcast interviews with the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, hosted by the German publication GameStar. Reddit user Moraez has compiled the comments into one post, which is very nice of them. So, CD Projekt Red has described the leap in level design from Wild Hunt to Cyberpunk 2077 like the leap from The Witcher 2 to The Witcher 3. This is likely where the Street Stories come into play, even though the world is significantly smaller.

In the upcoming game, the developer has attempted to improve upon the structure of The Witcher 3 and its Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs. As a result, there are three times the number of ways to solve a quest as there were in the acclaimed fantasy RPG. The team tried to think up the most ridiculous way to complete an objective, and how the story should still continue, in spite of these antics. The only way to fail a mission is to die, claimed the developer. For example, “you talk to someone, get shot and instead of fighting back you run away and buy a hamburger but the mission has to continue.”

Well, that’s showbiz. In addition, the team will continue to play a quest over and over again, even if it’s complete, in order to identify any issues or areas for improvement. The melee combat shown at E3 2019 is also not what they had envisioned for the mechanics, so it’s possible that there have been considerable changes in this regard. And, when in the Cyberspace, the player will be able to summon fantastical beasts and warriors to “burn out” other people in the Cyberspace.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17.

