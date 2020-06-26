CD Projekt Red has shown off the Braindance sequence of Cyberpunk 2077, which lets the player play a memory and pause it to analyse for clues.

In the Night City Wire presentation, this snippet of gameplay had the character V revisiting a memory formed by someone else. It’s like Life is Strange, or Remember Me, in the way it lets the player flit about in a free-camera or through the person’s eyes to identify clues, and rewinding and pausing as many times as they like.

Here, the person stages an armed robbery, in order to sell the experience to others so they feel the same adrenaline rush. Though this was meant to be a simple job, the person ends up shot in the head. “That was … too much. Felt … could feel the guy’s … pain, his stress, his … hope? Hope wrapped up in somethin’ else…” commented V. The Braindance sensor will even record things that the person themselves didn’t hear, which will be incredibly important to tracking down that “chip of immortality.” (note: not a really tasty potato.)

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020.

