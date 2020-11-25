Developer CD Projekt RED has offered up some fresh gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077, and while last week showed the game running on Xbox, this week it's the turn of the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions to get some love.

This time around we're treated to some early game footage from the Nomad lifepath, which is one of three of the upcoming RPG's possible early game routes—alongside Streetkid and Corpo—you'll get to pick from when you create a character. The footage also, say the developers, includes many of the updates and bugfixes that the team have put into the game since it went gold and which will be offered in a Day One patch at launch.

Similarly to the Xbox footage last week, it should be noted that the PlayStation 5 footage is running the game in PlayStation 4 backwards compatability mode, and while there will be some marked improvements on the base game thanks to the more powerful hardware, a full next-generation patch to properly upgrade the game for free will be along sometime next year.

See the footage for yourself below. Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 10.