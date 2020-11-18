CD Projeckt Red has shown off ten minues of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay running on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X in a surprise broadcast yesterday evening.

The footage, which you can see below, shows off an early game mission called 'Automatic Love' where main character V is tasked with hunting down a missing person and includes some driving, conversations with Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and, of course, the game's combat.

The gameplay includes both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X footage, which going off the accompanying press release implies that the RPG is being played in backwards compatibility mode here— the game is scheduled to get a free upgrade at a later date next year—although we can't be certain as the footage is only in 1080p.

You can check the footage out for yourself below; Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on December 10 and there's another Night City Wire broadcast to reveal even more on the game scheduled for later this week.