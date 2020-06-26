Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone anime series inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s coming in 2022.

Studio Trigger, which has produced series like Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and BNA: Brand New Animal, is developing the ten-episode animated series. The story will follow a child who lives on the streets, trying to eke out a living in a self-obsessed city. “Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk,” read the description from CD Projekt Red.

The game is also getting a comic book series, to be released in September. “Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout,” read the listing for Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team from Dark Horse Comics. “After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. Watch the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners announcement below.



