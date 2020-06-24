Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team is a tie-in comic book series to be published ahead of the launch of the grim and grimy futuristic RPG (via IGN).

“Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout,” read the listing from Dark Horse Comics. “After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation.” The book is the series’ first issue, though it isn’t said how many issues will comprise the series. It is also intended to release on September 9 with a price tag of $3.99.

Cullen Bunn, the writer of Uncanny X-Men, X-Men: Blue, Magneto and various Deadpool miniseries for Marvel Comics, is the novelist behind the new tie-in series, and it will be illustrated by Miguel Valderrama. Though the listing is live, it isn’t available for pre-order or purchase at the moment.

Last week, CD Projekt RED announced that the launch of the game has been moved from September 17 to November 19, even though it is wholly finished. “The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer—it’s all there,” explained the developer. “But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.”

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020.

