Developer CD Projekt Red released a major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 over the weekend, only for some fans to be hit by a new bug that halts progression in the main story during the 'Down on the Street' mission.

The large patch —1.1— was the first major patch following the studio's latest video apology to fans on the state of the game that included poor performance on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. It was mainly focused on stability and laying the groundwork for more extensive updates, and the patch notes said it included such fixes as "Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return)."

However, a number of players reported since applying the patch that during the 'Down on the Street' quest, a conversation with Takemura wouldn't start properly, leaving them unable to proceed with the main story. CD Projekt Red acknowledged the issue on their official support Twitter, and said that they were "working on the issue" and planned to "release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible."

In the meantime, players are encouraged to use a temporary workaround as detailed here which involves loading an earlier save before Takemura and V leave Wakako's office, finishing the conversation outside the office and skipping head 23 in-game hours. Hopefully for those suffering this bug, the fix will be deployed soon. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.