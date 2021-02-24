CD Projekt Red has announced that its had to delay its upcoming 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, in part due to the recent cyber attack on the studio earlier this month.

A statement on the game's official Twitter account reads: "While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time."

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates," the statement continued. "We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March."

The ransomware attack came to light at the start of this month, with CD Projekt Red's data that reportedly included source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent, The Witcher 3 and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3, widely believed to be the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions. The studio refused to cave to the demands, and instead said "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

The patch is set to be the game's largest one to date, fixing a host of bugs and hopefully improving the Cyberpunk 2077's poor performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 following an apology to fans from CD Projekt Red at the back end of last year.