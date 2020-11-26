Developer Studio MDHR has announced that the long-in-development The Delicious Last Course DLC for hard-as-nails platfomer Cuphead isn't going to make its intended release of this year, in part due to challenges faced during the ongoing global pandemic.

In a statement posted to the Studio MDHR Twitter account, co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer said "In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of The Delicious Last Course‘s animation, design, and music."

"Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affected so many our fellow developers," they continued. "Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community of the way we feel it should.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was originally hoping to release in 2019 when it was first announced three summers ago before being delayed into 2020 prior to this latest setback, though of course its parent game Cuphead also went through a pretty lengthy gestation period, being revealed all the way back in 2014 before it emerged in 2017 and solidified itself as a bonafide smash hit, selling five million copies by its second anniversary and even getting an order for a Netflix series.

Hopefully that's a good indication it'll be worth the wait when Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course lands (hopefully) in 2021.