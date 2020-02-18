Warface, the free-to-play online first-person shooter from Crytek, launched on Switch with little to no fanfare (via Eurogamer).

It was originally released for PC in 2013, then re-released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. Players take on the role of Sniper, Rifleman, Engineer, Medic, or SED, and these classes are equipped with individual loadouts and abilities. There are PvP and PvE modes which earn the player experience points, Warface Dollars, and Vendor Points. How much they get is determined by the number of players, the mission played, the mission’s duration, the amount of checkpoints, and other variables. Warface Dollars then are used to rent weapons and buy armor and other in-game bonuses. On the other hand, Vendor Points push the player through the Arsenal skill tree, unlocking items that scale with the player’s level. Finally, Warface’s Kredits are bought with real-world credit, and these let the player purchase high-level weapons.

Warface will be the first CryEngine-powered game on the Switch. Publisher My.Games said that the port boasts gyro support, HD rumble, voice chat, and is playable online without the need for a Switch Online subscription. Warface will run at 30fps and 720p in docked mode and 540p in undocked mode.

Warface is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

