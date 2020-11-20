Smilegate Entertainment has announced that it is delaying the release of free-to-play multiplayer shooter CrossfireX into next year.

A message posted to the game's official Twitter account for the game by Smilegate Entetainment reads that "After much deliberation, and in consideration of the challenges faced by the Smilegate development team due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of CrossfireX to 2021."

The timed Xbox exclusive—originally set for release this year—will have a campaign by Control and Alan Wake developers Remedy, which will be available through a Premium Battle Pass once the game launches on console. The FPS is also set to get a movie adaptation that's been in the works at Sony since February.

All being well, CrossfireX will now launch on Xbox consoles in 2021.