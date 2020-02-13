CrossFire, the seriously successful online tactical first-person shooter from Smilegate, is hitting the silver screen through a partnership with Sony Pictures and Tencent Pictures (via Variety).

Smilegate’s CrossFire might not be a household name over in the West, but it is incredibly popular in China and South Korea. It has generated more than $10.8 billion in lifetime revenue, and expectedly is one of the highest-grossing video games ever made, defending the title of the most played game in the world by player count of all time. And, its esports league enjoys a viewership of approximately 20 million people per event.

It’s a big deal. Now, we know that the movie adaptation of CrossFire will be co-produced and co-financed by Tencent Pictures, the film distributor and production branch of Tencent Holdings. Sony Pictures will lend its expertise and resources to the project, with The Fast Saga producer Neal H. Moritz on board to direct the movie. Moritz is also credited on the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, releasing on Valentine’s Day. We don’t know much more than that about the new movie, but because it is in the early stages of development, it is likely we’ll get an update in about twelve months or so.

In other news, a single-player version of the game is coming to the West this year. Titled Crossfire X, we don’t know whether it’s a prequel, sequel, or remake, but we do know that Remedy Entertainment is at the helm.