Tactical military shooter Six Days in Fallujah is set for a release on PC and consoles later this year, some eleven years after it was dropped by original publisher Konami.

The game will be centered around the true stories of various Marines, Soldiers and Iraqi civillians who fought Al Qaeda during the real life battle of Fallujah from 2004, and will feature missions that will be recreated and narrated from the real experiences of those involved.

The game was originally set to release under Konami all the way back in 2009, but was pulled with a spokesperson for the publisher at the time saying "After seeing the reaction to the video game in the United States and hearing opinions sent through phone calls and e-mail, we decided several days ago not to sell it."

This new version of the game is being developed by Highwire Studios, a team consisting of several experienced former Bungie developers that include original Halo and Destiny lead designer Jaime Griesemer and composer Marty O'Donnell. Publishing duties are now being taken up by Victura, which was founded by Peter Tamte—the CEO of the original game's developer Atomic Games.

On the decision to finally bring the game out now, a statement on the game's website said "When we originally announced Six Days in Fallujah in 2009, we learned that some people believe video games shouldn’t tackle real-life events. To these people, video games seem more like toys than a medium capable of communicating something insightful. We disagree."

"Throughout history, we’ve tried to understand our world through events that happened to somebody else. Six Days in Fallujah asks you to solve these real-life challenges for yourself. We believe that trying to do something for ourselves can help us understand not just what happened, but why it happened the way it did. Video games can connect us in ways other media cannot."

You can check out a new announcement trailer for the game below. Six Days in Fallujah is currently aiming to release the game for PC and consoles—though it's yet to say which ones— later in 2021.