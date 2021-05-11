Publisher Raw Fury and developer Out of the Blue have announced that mystery adventure Call of the Sea has made the swim across to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will launch today.

The game puts you in the shoes of Norah who's searching for her missing husband who went missing after embarking on an expedition to find a cure for mysterious illness that has plagued Norag's family. Soon enough she finds herself on a the shores of a mysterious island in the South Pacific, and it's up to you to discover what happened to your husband and his crew.

The game originally launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in December of last year, and we quite enjoyed our time with it; you can check out our original verdict just over here and a trailer for the game below. Call of the Sea is out from today on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.