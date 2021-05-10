The official Call of Duty Twitter account appears to be teasing the arrival of 80s movie icons to Call of Duty: Warzone in the near future.

It started towards the end of last week, when the official account posted the stats of a certain "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062" which internet slueths quickly deduced were referring to one John Rambo and then later, the account retweeted a comment from a fan asking for 80s action heroes to be added to the game and added its own thinking emoji as a response.

Then over the weekend, the account posted another tweet referring to Nakatomi Duct Cleaning, with more overt references to the movie Die Hard. This time, there's even a not-so-subtle website tie-in, with a line that reads "contact us for all your needs in Verdansk." Finally, a mysterious statue covered by tarp has appeared on the map near the Stadium, clearly teasing some kind of reveal — although admittedly, this one does appear to be the Call of Duty League winners trophy, so it may be unrelated to the first two teases.

Either way, at least most of these teases appear to be pointing towards some kind of 80's action movie star tie-in with Call of Duty: Warzone, although at the time of writing we're still waiting to hear what it's all about. It'd certainly make thematic sense, what with the free-to-play shooter's map recently getting a big 80's themed refresh for Season Three.

Should we expect more 80s icons to find their way into Call of Duty: Warzone in the very near future? Could Robocop or Predator be next? And will this tie-in just include themed skins or Operator costumes, or can we expect more? We probably won't be waiting too much longer to find out. Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.