Call of Duty: Warzone's map refresh has finally arrived following a live event over the past couple of nights, with players being thrown back in time and Verdansk getting an 80s style makeover in the free-to-play shooter.

As described on the Call of Duty blog, co-developers Raven Software and Treyarch hope that the refresh will "optimise gameplay and offer a wider variety of new combat experiences" while giving it a setting closer to the story of current main offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

New additions include working gondola stations and opposing helipads, the Gora Viaduct and the Verdansk Regional Airport, an arena in the process of getting dismantled complete with demolition site where the Stadium once stood, the quarry is now a salt mine and a huge Grid Radar Array to name but a few changes, with plenty of other new additions and tweaks for players to discover.

It's probably best to get used to the new layout too, because associate creative director at Raven Amos Hodge has said during the Season Three Studio broadcast that the former version of Verdansk may be gone for good, syaing "Players don't know it, but current day Verdansk, they'll never play in that state again. Current day Verdansk is gone and it's not coming back."

You can check out that broadcast as well as a trailer for the Verdansk '84 map below, which is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.