Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has revealed that it has banned over 30,000 more malicious accounts from the free-to-play shooter last week, bringing the total number of banned accounts to half a million since the game launched.

It's the latest update in the developer and Call of Duty publisher Activision's ongoing war against cheaters, who pledged back in March to continue to monitor the game more closely to try and stamp out unfair play. That update itself reported that the companies had served 300,000 bans since launch, so the jump by another 200,000 in the space of just under three months later is quite significant.

A blog post from back in April gave us more insight into further progress of these anti-cheat efforts and those of their dedicated research team who uncovered a "dropper" malware masquerading as a fake cheat that was being sold to players via cheat websites. This malware could then be customised to deploy other malware, including potentially credential stealing ones, on the unfortunate victims' computers. You can read their full report over here.

Meanwhile, in the game itself, the official social media accounts have confirmed that an 80's Action Heroes event will be taking place in Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20 and will feature Rambo and Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard.