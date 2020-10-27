Activision has released the launch trailer for this year's entry in the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The trailer takes a big chunk of the game's 80s setting as its influence, with Ronald Reagan making an appearance and an updated version of New Order's Blue Monday on the soundtrack amongst your regular dose of bombastic, explosive CoD action you know and love. There's also naturally, appearances from Black Ops veterans Woods, Mason and Hudson who were revealed to be returning back in August.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and will consist of a Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies portion, as well as a PlayStation exclusive Zombie Onslaught mode.