Activision has lifted the lid on the returning Zombies mode for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, revealing that this year's entry will feature a few new features as well as a whole new story in the CoD: Zombies universe.

This iteration of the mode kicks off by taking players back to the original Zombies map of Nacht der Untoten but given it an entirely new 80s themed makeover in Die Maschine. As part of the new story, you and your friends will be members of Requiem, a CIA-backed team led by Black Ops veteran character Weaver. As well as hordes of the undead to contend with, however, you'll also be going up against a rival faction known as Omega Group who also want a piece of the supernatural pie.

Away from the story, the Cold War version of Zombies will also see cross-play for the first time in the series and even cross-gen, meaning you'll be able to squad up with buddies no matter what format you're playing. Furthermore, Zombies will share progression with the existing Call of Duty battle pass from the Campaign and Warzone, offering unlocks and even their Gunsmith crafted weapons in the mode. In addition and in line with the previous title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, post launch Zombies content such as new maps will be free of charge this time around.

New perks are promised as well as the introduction of weapon rarity, which increases a weapon's damage output and attachments — meaning that pistol you start a game of Zombies with might still be viable towards the end. Death is also not the only way out of a round of Zombies now either, with a new Exfil option allowing players to cash out for some high rewards if they can survive a final few rounds where the intesnity of the demonic hordes is seriously cranked up before a chopper comes to take them to safety.

There's plenty more to dig into if you're a Zombies fan, you can check out the videos below or read up on the official Call of Duty Zombies blog post. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release on November 13 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to follow at a TBC date later.