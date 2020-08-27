Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been officially revealed through a new trailer, which sets up the core conflict that the player will chase: “the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilise the global balance of power and change the course of history.”

Explained by the first teaser trailer, Perseus is a Soviet spy who has integrated themselves into the highest echelons of the U.S. government, in order to weaken the West and spark opportunities for the East. “Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making,” read the description from Activision.

President Ronald Reagan activates the Black Ops team, where the player may customise their character to an extent. There are three genders: male, female or “classified.” The intention with the “classified” gender was that players would be able to not choose a gender if they don’t want to, and explore the possibility of being a shadowy Black Ops agent. The “classified” designation is also applicable to other fields, like place of birth and military background. These don’t have any bearing on the gameplay experience, but the choice of gender will cause other characters to refer to the player with the appropriate pronouns.

With regards to the multiplayer, the game will have its own multiplayer modes as well as links to Warzone. A Battle Pass will be available, with new maps and modes, community events, and Zombies. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will feature cross generation cross-play support, with cross progression, which is convenient.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13. Watch the reveal trailer below.