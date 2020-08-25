The whole campaign for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has been leaked online, and it picks up directly after the events of the original game.

Charlie Intel also reported that the game will launch on November 13, as per text files in Modern Warfare and Warzone, and also mentioned by the legal language of the different editions of the game. Moreover, the multiplayer reveal is said to be scheduled for September 9. Now, these dates are not confirmed by Raven Software or Treyarch, and so we should still consider them to be placeholders. All that we know for sure is that the game is set for a 2020 launch, and we are reaching the end of the year now (somehow).

Spoilers for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War follow, so turn back now if you don’t want to know anything about the upcoming entry.

The story continues the one set up in the original Black Ops, and sees series characters Woods, Mason and Hudson return in the early 1980s. Here’s the description dredged from the latest Warzone and Modern Warfare update:

“The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops. Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.”

“As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.”

“Beyond the campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of multiplayer and Zombies experiences,” it concludes. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War is in development and will launch this year.

