Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has taken the lid off the wealth of free content coming to the game alongside sister free-to-play title Call of Duty: Warzone for Season Two ahead of its launch next week.

As per the Call of Duty blog, Season Two's offerings include four new Operators: Naga, Maxis, Wolf and Rivas. Six new weapons including the FARA 83 assault rifle, LC10 SMG, Machete, E-Tool, R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow and ZRG 20mm Sniper.

Zombies naturally also gets a good chunk of new stuff, including the latest chapter of the Dark Aether storyline in Outbreak which will be set across the Ural Mountains. A couple of new mods for Zombies players include Frenzied Guard and the Shatter Blast ammo mod alongside two new skills tiers.

In terms of multiplayer maps, players can look forward to new 6v6 map Apocalypse set in a Lao jungle cartel base in the middle of the jungle, Golova set in a small Russian village, the smaller Mansion map which takes the Hefe Mansion from the Campaign and turns it into a multiplayer arena and Miami Strike which will take players back to Ocean Park Drive, only this time during the day.

Fan favourite gamemode Gun Game returns in Season Two, and there's also the addition of Stockpile which mixes Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint by challenging players to collect dog tags from fallen enemies, only this time they won't count towards your score until deposited at specific sites around the map. There's also Hardpoint, which will take place on the game's largest maps and pits 10 squads of 4 with capturing and defending Hardpoint hills around the map. Hold these points for a total of 500 seconds and your squad will win the match.

Call of Duty: Warzone specifically gets some new points of interest, and a new Exfiltration game mode, and a harder Resurgence game mode dubbed Rebirth Island Resugence Extreme. You can check out further details of all the things coming in Season Two over on the Call of Duty blog or check out the trailer below.

Season Two lands in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC from February 24.