Bungie is beavering away on a new IP which will be “whimsical” in tone and also underpinned by fundamentals of the RPG genre (via IGN).

“Our vision ultimately through 2025 is to become one of the world’s best entertainment companies,” said CEO Pete Parsons in 2019. “We have a pretty specific path to make sure we transform Destiny and that we have other franchises within the marketplace.” This new IP, which was first spotted in January, might be the foundation for this lofty goal. So, what’s all the hullabaloo?

The developer is seeking an incubation art director to invigorate this “comedic” RPG, which also has “lighthearted and whimsical characters.” Another position for an incubation investment designer states that the game will use “a wide variety of pursuit and loot systems,” and applicants will need to know their “fundamental RPG” systems, showing that Bungie isn’t colouring outside the lines compared to its portfolio.

The incubation investment designer will “work in tandem with our sandbox and economy teams to build and distribute items to our players," so this might infer that this game boasts an open world. In addition, the incubation senior/lead combat designer would be in charge of developing “weapons, armor, and abilities” as a core component of the game’s combat.

Interesting. Destiny is not so eccentric, in spite of Cayde-6 quips, so we could see a significant shift from Bungie in this new project. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

