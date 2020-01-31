Bungie is making a new game, but it isn’t Destiny 3, because the studio needs an art director to “guide a prototype on the path to production” for “a new franchise” (via GameSpot).

“Our vision ultimately through 2025 is to become one of the world’s best entertainment companies,” said CEO Pete Parsons last year. “We have a pretty specific path to make sure we transform Destiny and that we have other franchises within the marketplace.” Bungie’s break from Activision offered it freedom and flexibility over its properties, and Destiny 2: New Light was borne of this, which included all of the content from the first year of Destiny 2 for all platforms, plus remastered sections of Destiny. The company had previously mentioned its plans to diversify its portfolio, which has been helped along by a hefty investment from NetEase in 2018.

This job opportunity is definitely not Destiny. “As the Incubation Art Director, you will define the look of a new Bungie IP and work on all aspects of art to guide a prototype on the path to production,” it reads. “Most importantly, you will work with a fun, dedicated, and passionate cross-discipline team devoted to making a new franchise at Bungie.” Definitely not Destiny. This project will feature a “comedic” tone with “lighthearted and whimsical characters,” and will create “deeply invested communities.” The joviality of the new game is intriguing, because titles from Bungie tend toward a stiff upper lip. Other than that, there aren’t any other details about the new franchise.

It seems to be in its early stages, so we likely won’t hear about it for some time. However, with the launch of the next-generation consoles on the horizon, it’s very possible that this new IP is for the souped-up Xbox Series X and/or PlayStation 5. We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

