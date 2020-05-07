Bright Memory: Infinite is a sci-fi first-person shooter from Playism and FYQD-Studio Produce, and it’s on its way to the Xbox Series X.

In the game, the player will be transported to a lush metropolis in the year 2036, and take on the role of a soldier in its Supernatural Science Research Organisation. This soldier, Shelia, must take on ancient enemies displaced by a mysterious tear in time, and explore why time has been disrupted, and who might be at the heart of the conspiracy.

Zeng Xiancheng is the solo developer of Playism, and of Bright Memory: Infinite. “With the way I’ve designed the battle system, players can experience lightning-fast combat using a variety of skills to create their own personalized style of fighting,” explained Xiancheng on a post to Xbox Wire. “Basically, any skills can be combined and will generate different effects when utilized and it’s up to the player to figure out how to best use these skills both in and out of battle. Some skills can be used to overcome certain obstacles or solve certain puzzles, be it in combat or while exploring the futuristic world.”

To me, it’s looking like Dishonored mixed with Deus Ex, and a sprinkling of Quantum Break. To us all, it’s looking like a stunning shooter that becomes even more impressive when you know this is the work of one person with an incredible opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft. Big up, Xiancheng.

Bright Memory: Infinite is in development for the Xbox Series X. Watch the trailer below.



