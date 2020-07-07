The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2’s voice work is not finished, though reports claimed that the game was nearing the end of its development cycle.

Furthermore, the lighthearted tone of the podcast means that they may well have been joking about their roles in Breath of the Wild 2. Resultantly, we don’t know how far along the game is in its development cycle, and Nintendo is tightlipped for now.

Development on Breath Of The Wild 2 began in 2018, and it was formally revealed at E3 2019. Aside from this, we really haven’t heard much about the sequel, though there are a few rumours. Producer Eiji Aonuma hasn’t denied that the game may use co-op, or that Zelda is playable. Moreover, the game is said to be returning to a classic format for a Zelda title, with dungeons that riff off “one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world.”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch.