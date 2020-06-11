2K and Gearbox Software have released a new gameplay video showcasing Borderlands 3's upcoming next paid expansion, the Western-themed Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption.

In the footage, which we've embedded below, you can get a glimpse of the opening of the forthcoming DLC, which like popular Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep will feature an omnipresent narrator, who'll be commentating as you explore the planet of Gehenna, meeting new characters and claiming a bounty on the nefarious Devil Riders gang while hoovering up, naturally, copious amounts of loot.

New vehicles include a customisable JetBeast hoverbike, and your actions will help build up the town of Vestige as you progress through the mini-campaign's story. Check out the gameplay footage for yourself below - Borderlands 3 - Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption is set to launch for Borderlands 3 Season Pass owners and the Super Deluxe Edition on June 25 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.