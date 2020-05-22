Gearbox Software has unveiled Borderlands 3’s third DLC—titled Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption—and it’s offering a new lot of loot in a never-before-seen setting commentated by a never-seen narrator.

On the planet of Gehenna, the Devil Riders are a cruel gang of desert bandits who have the small town of Vestige under their thumb. Players will be tasked with the liberation of this town, and their actions will cause consequences for the fate of Vestige. The cast of Vestiges comprises Rose, a formidable friend who wields a pistol and katana ambidextrously, and Jun, a brawler with a dark past.

Of course, Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption is an adventure worthy of the Spaghetti Westerns of the silver screen. Rusty but trusty weaponry is on offer, the customisable JetBeast hoverbike, and new features like The Traitorweed that hypnotises enemies into allies when shot, and the Breezebloom, which vaults the Vault Hunter into the stratosphere.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One. Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption will launch on June 25.

