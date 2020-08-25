The fourth DLC coming to Borderlands 3 is Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, and it will launch players into the psyche of Krieg.

Xenoarchaeologist Patricia Tannis believes that she may have the explanation for why the psychos of Borderlands 3 are so equally violent and murderous. In her research, she has discovered a place she calls “Vaulthalla,” and it’s down to you to delve into Krieg’s grey matter and obtain information on this mythical mecca. “Help both sides of Krieg’s dual psyche process his traumatic memories by blasting his inner demons to bits, and try not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg’s fractured mindscapes,” read the description from developer Gearbox Software.

Along with this, there will be a range of new Vault Hunter Heads and Skins, and new Crew Challenges across strange and dreamish side quests. Being inside Krieg’s mind means that we’ll see the world as he does, and certain characters may not look like how you would expect. Lastly, there will of course be a number of Legendary weapons and gear that will apparently work outside of Krieg’s consciousness. Which is convenient. Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck will arrive for all platforms on September 10.

The fourth DLC is purchasable separately, or it is included in the Season Pass. Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the new trailer below.