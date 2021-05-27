Randy Pitchford has claimed that looter-shooter Borderlands 3's plans to have crossplay across consoles and PC have met an unfortunate stumbling block, as he says that support has had to be removed for the feature on PlayStation platforms.

According to a tweet from the Gearbox CEO (as spotted by Video Games Chronicle) "An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad news: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles."

At the time of writing, it seems unclear exactly why the certification has required the removal of the crossplay from PlayStation consoles, and the wording is just ambigious enough that it's not quite clear if he's referring directly to 2K or Sony, neither of which have so far commented on the accusation.

However, it is believed to be related to similar reasoning that was reported during the Apple vs Epic case earlier this month in which it was claimed that PlayStation policy mandated that an additional fee had to be paid by certain developers if they wanted to support crossplay on Sony's console, citing the reasoning as providing an offset to potential PSN revenue losses.

There's currently no word on if the update will still go ahead without PlayStation support, or if there'll be a change of heart, but for now it seems Borderlands 3's crossplay ambitions will only include Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.