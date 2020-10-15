Gearbox Software has announced that looter-shooter Borderlands 3 is to recieve a second season's worth of DLC content in the form of the two-part Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2.

The pass will consist of two major pieces of content, the Designer's Cut which will be releasing first in November followed by a second—the Director's Cut—to follow in early 2021. The former will include an additional skill-tree for each of the game's four Vault Hunters, alongside a new game mode known as Arms Race.

Further details on the Arms race mode—as well as the new additions to the skill trees in the Designer's Cut—will be revealed by the studio in a series of livestreams over the next few weeks in the run-up to the pack's release on October 20, 22, 29 and 30 respectively on their social media channels as per the official site. Details on the Director's Cut meanwhile are being kept under wraps for the time being, but more information is set to be revealed closer to the release.

The Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 will go on sale for Borderlands 3 on all formats including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10, which also happens to be the same day the game begins to release on next-generation consoles the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 (a few days later on November 12/19) too.