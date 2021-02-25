Developer Team Reptile has released a new trailer for its upcoming spirtual successor to Jet Set Radio entitled Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

The game was originally revealed last year and in a move that will further strengthen its links to its forefather, will also feature the music of Hideki Naganuma who scored the original Jet Set Radio and its 2002 sequel Jet Set Radio Future.

You'll be skating around each neighbourhood, tagging spots with graffiti and earning enough Rep to challenge local crews in order to take over territory in this alternate futurescape, all the while avoiding the arms of the local law enforcement ready to put an abrupt end to your run.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk had originally been pinned for a 2021 release, but will now be launching in 2022 on PC with a console release also promised, although which ones haven't been specified just yet. Check out the trailer for yourself below.