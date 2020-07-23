Team Reptile has revealed Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and it looks awfully and awesomely like Jet Set Radio (via HypeBeast).

“In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached,” read the description for the new game from the developer. “Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future.” It looks absolutely lovely, and share a lot of similarities with Smilebit’s stylish action game. There’s traversal, tagging, tricks, and even the score is being produced by Hideki Naganuma.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is in development for PC and will arrive in 2021. Watch the trailer below.



