BioWare is working on a new entry to one of its “most prestigious franchises,” and I’m really, really, really hoping it’s another Mass Effect game (via games radar).

Electronic Arts is seeking a technical director for this undertaking, to become the “most senior engineering lead on the next major title in one of BioWare’s most prestigious franchises.” The applicant will also need to have had experience “developing, debugging and optimizing AAA multiplayer games on PC or console.” The use of “next” rather than “new” has thrown me a little, because it’s possible that the listing is for the next Dragon Age game, which we already know about.

Yet, there are rumblings that a new Mass Effect game is in the works at BioWare Edmonton, with producer Mike Gamble in charge. Last year, he asked fans what they’d like to see in a new Mass Effect outing, and though general manager Casey Hudson has his hands full with Anthem, he revealed that the IP is “definitely not done.” And, Electronic Arts has said that it would be interested in making “exciting remasters of fan favourites.”

Curiouser and curiouser. Of course, we aren’t able to say for sure what this new game will be, and if it’s in the early or late stages of its development. If it’s in the former, it might be implementing special tech for a launch on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. I’ll stop before I get too teary-eyed over the prospect of a shiny, zoomy, next-gen Mass Effect trilogy remaster.

