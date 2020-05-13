Quantic Dream’s Beyond: Two Souls might be on its way to Steam, according to a new listing which has appeared on SteamDB (via Comic Book).

SteamDB is a database independent of Valve which monitors updates to the digital distribution platform. Though the developer had previously made games for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 with an agreement with Sony, Quantic Dream and Epic Games got chummy last year. Previous PlayStation exclusives Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and Beyond: Two Souls arrived on the rival store, as part of developer’s initial steps to become independent.

If Beyond: Two Souls is coming to Steam—and we don’t know for sure—then it would likely appear in July. Beyond: Two Souls came to the Epic Games Store in July 2019, and the exclusivity arrangements tend to last for twelve months. In addition, SteamDB has a reliable record, accurately predicting that Yakuza: Like A Dragon would be getting a PC port. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Beyond: Two Souls is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC through the Epic Games Store.