British development studio Revolution Software has announced that it is to team up with French publisher Microids to release adventure sequel Beyond A Steel Sky on consoles later this year.

The game, which originally released on PC and Apple Arcade last year is set a decade after the events of the 1994 original point and click adventure Beneath a Steel Sky, and sees players return to the shoes of Robert Foster whose investigation of the abduction of a child leads him back to the dystopian cyberpunk locale of Union City—a so-called 'utopia' hiding a dark secret.

The game also marks the return of a partnership forged by the original game as Watchmen artist Dave Gibbons returns on art direction duties alongside Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil as the game's chief writer.

You can check out the game's trailer for the PC release below. Beyond a Steel Sky is set to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch both digitally and physically in "Q3 2021."