Beyond A Steel Sky, the followup to Beneath a Steel Sky, will launch for PC on July 16.

“Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller, which explores contemporary themes,” said studio Revolution Software. In May, I played a short section of the game, and it cheered me in these uncertain times. “I knew that Beyond a Steel Sky had no intention of winning me over with glitzy graphics and a gritty story but to the beat of those adventure games that took centre stage on a shelf in the Blockbuster up the road, all those years ago,” I thought.

Beyond A Steel Sky is available through Apple Arcade, and will launch for PC on July 16. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive in the future.

