Interplay, Wizards of the Coast and Black Isle Studio have made the surprise announcement that they are re-releasing classic co-operative console RPG Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from tomorrow.

While there's not a huge amount in the way of upgrades from the 2001 original, this new release does include support for 4K resolutions on the Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Sneakily, the news was teased online by the Black Isle Studio Twitter account over the past few weeks, posting gameplay videos from the classic game that many thought was just nostalgia until it pointed out the videos were in widescreen ahead of today's announcement.

Later this year, an all-new Dark Alliance game—which shifts the action to an over-the-shoulder perspective—is coming from Tuque Games next month. You can check out the official reveal trailer for the Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release meanwhile, care of IGN, below.