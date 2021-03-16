Wizards of the Coast has announced Dark Alliance, an action RPG at in the Dungeons and Dragons' Forgotten Realms universe, will launch for consoles and PC this summer.

With the action taking place from a third-person perspective, "real time dombat and dynamic co-op gameplay" are promised for one-to-four players, and will see you go up against such famous foes from the world of D&D such as Frost Giants, Beholders, White Dragons and more across the frozen lands of Icewind Dale as you search for the frozen shard.

You can check out a gameplay trailer for the game below. Dark Alliance is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 22, 2021.