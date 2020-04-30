Ubisoft has dropped the official cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it turns out those Vikings weren’t all bad, actually.

“They are heartless, godless barbarians,” states King Alfred the Great, the ruler of England in the early Middle Ages. Clearly, he’s none too happy about the Viking incursions occurring up and down the country, and threatens that “the time has come to speak to them in a language they will understand.” War is on the horizon, and the hero Eivor will fall in with his family and friends to survive the onslaught. I won’t spoil any more, and it is a very pretty trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is in development and will launch in holiday 2020. Watch the cinematic trailer below.



