Ubisoft has announced that the forthcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gone gold, with the Viking adventure's development considered content complete and ready to ship to stores next month.

There's been a bunch of details coming out for the game over the past week, including the revelation that the game will auto-change between both male and female versions of Eivor as well as a new trailer that took a deep dive into what we can expect when we play the game which will tell the story of Eivor and his clan's quest to settle in and conquer England while the series centuries-long conflict goes on in the shadows.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 followed by the PlayStation 5 version on November 12/19.