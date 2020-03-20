Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is going to be free to play this weekend—that’s March 19 to March 22.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is very good, and it’s also very big. “It’s utterly sprawling, occasionally to the point of overwhelming,” we said. “As you navigate the bustling streets and choppy waters, your goal is sometimes obfuscated by the myriad of icons popping up on your radar, like happy meerkat heads.” So, if you manage to complete the story over the course of the weekend, hats off to you. If you don’t, maybe it’ll whet your appetite for the game, which is a “natural evolution” of all the best things about the series.

There’s naval combat, there’s hiding in haystacks, there’s a baddie to be beaten. And, there is determinant dialogue, extensive RPG customisation, and epic battles in this enormous Peloponnesian playground. It must be played to be believed that this is where Ezio and the gang ended up, and speaking of whom, a new themed set is on offer. The Milanese Sword is included, along with his tunic, boots, and gauntlet, all of which hold significant Assassin and critical hit buffs.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.



