Ubisoft revealed “Ezio’s Roman Set,” a new item pack that came to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in patch 1.5.3 (via Destructoid).

Released yesterday, it addresses a small number of issues, like graphics card crashes when entering Elysium, the incessant “New Content” notification, and an incorrect description for Legendary chest maps in the Spanish version of the game. It’s a chunky update, too, clocking in at around four gigabytes for each of the respective platforms.

The most exciting addition in the patch is the Ezio’s Roman Set, which is compatible for both Alexios and Kassandra. Past games have included the outfits of previous and future Assassins for the hero to wear, but in Odyssey, players are treated to a whole set with differing stat bonuses. Expectedly, each piece boosts the misthios’ Assassin Damage and also their critical hit damage, allowing them to play stealthily but efficiently. The set’s combined effect is a zero cool down duration for Hero Strike upon a successful parry, and, the Milanese Sword is offered in the bundle.

Players will be able to nab the set as a free unlockable reward after “participating in selected community activities.” Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.

