Ubisoft is giving away the Discovery Tours of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free to help parents and teachers who have been impacted by the pandemic (via DualShockers).

This offer lasts until May 21 as part of the developer’s Play Your Part, Play at Home campaign. “With millions of children experiencing upheaval to their studies right now, and teachers forced to adapt their lessons to digital tools, people are seeking new and enriching ways to learn,” explained Etienne Allonier, brand director for Assassin’s Creed. “We’re really proud of the Discovery Tours and their capacity to make history accessible, immersive, and fun.”

The Discovery Tours of Origins and Odyssey remove the danger of the role-playing games, which lets the player sprint and scramble around the ancient cities to their heart’s content. Guided tours explore particular aspects of that society and area of the world, like agriculture, rituals, education, and battles. The Ancient Greece Discovery tour will challenge the player to a quiz at the end of the tour, and they’re able to unlock other avatars and mounts through progression in the game.

It’s an inspired idea, and will certainly support parents and teachers trying to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. Plus, it’s practically a steal to get all of that content for free. Imaginably, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get a Discovery Tour too, though it isn’t confirmed yet. Hair dyes, styles, and tattoos have been, though.