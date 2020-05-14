Ubisoft has dropped more details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including customisable aspects of the hero, Eivor (via Eurogamer).

We knew that Eivor would be able to dual wield anything he got his grubby mitts on, and even two shields, if that’s what tickles your fancy. We also knew that his equipment and gear would be customisable, too, which has been the case for Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey. However, Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail has now revealed that Eivor is able to be beautified at the Dark Age barbers.

Different hair colours and styles are on offer, as well as beard styles for male Eivor, so players will create their very own Eivor as opposed to the default appearance for Eivor. That’s on top of the customisable tattoos and war paint which have been previously announced. Also, the hero will be able to pull up or down the iconic Assassin hood for stealthy strolls.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia in holiday 2020.

