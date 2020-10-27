EA and Respawn Entertainment have taken the lid off the new content coming to battle royale shooter Apex Legends in the game's seventh season when it drops in a couple of weeks' time.

Season Seven's headline additions include a new Legend in the form of Scottish heroine Horizon, an astrophysist who's said to escape black holes and has the "mastery of gravity" implying that's where her powers may lie.

On top of this, the season brings a brand new map in the form of Olympus which is set in a floating city high above the planet Psamathe. The new map will also feature some kind of vehicle known as the Trident that you'll be able to ride in with your entire squad. Details on how the new vehicle will work are set to be revealed over the course of this week.

Other additions in Season Seven include a new Clubs feature, and the previously announced launching of the game on Steam on PC. You can check out Horizon's story background in the latest Stories from the Outlands video below, and Season Seven will drop in Apex Legends on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 4.