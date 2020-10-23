Free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends is officially heading to Steam on November 4 alongside Season 7, EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced.

The announcement came via a Steam news post, which confirms that if you've already been playing on EA Origin/EA Desktop Client you can switch back and forth seamlessly, with all your progress and unlocks carrying between the two ecosystems. Steam players will also be able to claim some exclusive weapon charms, pictured below, for logging into the game on Steam during Season 7.

There's also been an update on the game's Switch port, which was also revealed at the same time as the Steam version back in June of this year. Alas, it seems to have been slighly delayed and is being pushed into 2021, with a news post from game director Chad Grenier on the Apex Legends website that reads "We’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out."

However, when the Switch port does land, Grenier promises that it will include cross-platform play as well as "full feature parity" with the other consoles. Apex Legends is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via EA Origin/EA Desktop Client and is in the midst of this year's Fight or Fright event.