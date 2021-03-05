Respawn Entertainment has announced battle royale shooter Apex Legends will be holding a Chaos Theory Collection Event next week, featuring a takeover by posion-loving Legend, Caustic.

The event (as detailed on the Apex Legends website) will see a new Caustic Treatment plant added to the map, filled with loot but also filled with a toxic liquid that must be drained from the center of the facility before you can reach the goodies within. Also new for this event is a Ring Fury Escalation limited time event that sees smaller pockets of the deadly Ring appear in the safe zone, effectively making those pockets... unsafe.

A new item in this mode is the Heat Shield, that will prevent you taking damage from being outside the ring (or if you find yourself in a Ring Flare) and afford you a few extra seconds. The shield will also pop into your new Survival Slot, a new inventory space for certain types of items.

No-Fill Matchmaking (allowing solo players to try and enter alone against squads and duos) is also new for the event, and naturally there's a bunch of new cosmetics to nab as well. The Chaos Theory Collection Event kicks off on March 9 and runs through until March 23.

Apex Legends is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9.