EA and Respawn Entertainment have released a new video showing battle royale shooter Apex Legends running on the Nintendo Switch, ahead of the game's debut on Nintendo's console next week.

As previously revealed, porting duties are being handled by veteran Switch studio Panic Button, and will offer full cross-play support with the other versions. It'll launch right in at the currently ongoing Season Eight of the game, and will include an exclusive Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels for the Season 8 Battle Pass to help you catch-up. There'll also be Double XP rewards for playing on Ninty's handheld too.

Check out the footage below. Apex Legends is already available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and will head to Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, March 9.